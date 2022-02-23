MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00. The stock had previously closed at $887.86, but opened at $980.00. MercadoLibre shares last traded at $947.79, with a volume of 24,849 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,816.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,130.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,439.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.41 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

