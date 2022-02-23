Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.2% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after buying an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after buying an additional 3,368,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $162,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.02. 211,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,350,196. The firm has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

