Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.50 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.510-$2.600 EPS.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.11. 450,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,612. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.69, a PEG ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.90.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after buying an additional 145,684 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

