Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.77 million.

VIVO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.27. 19,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $6,740,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

