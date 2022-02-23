Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.
NYSE MTOR traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $35.72. 5,081,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,311. Meritor has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.
Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $2,858,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $134,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,504. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Meritor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,542,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,015,000 after acquiring an additional 77,126 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2,075.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 759,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,826,000 after purchasing an additional 724,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 67,042 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,885 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
