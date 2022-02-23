Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.03. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 90,540 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $310.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.23.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The mining company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 233.34% and a net margin of 95.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.61%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,268,000 after purchasing an additional 158,317 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 512,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after buying an additional 328,061 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 192,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 25,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

