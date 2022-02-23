Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.36 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after buying an additional 267,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after buying an additional 235,312 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,350,000 after buying an additional 216,273 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,892,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FRT opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $97.87 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.84.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 131.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.