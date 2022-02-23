Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.38 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,370 shares of company stock worth $5,346,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

KNX opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

