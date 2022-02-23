Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Polaris by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,687,000 after buying an additional 479,911 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Polaris by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,076,000 after buying an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,060,000 after buying an additional 809,909 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Polaris by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 636,254 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Polaris by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,054,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $123.04 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.86.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.93.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

