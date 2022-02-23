MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,399 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of MGM Growth Properties worth $15,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $37.18. 3,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,001. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 153.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

