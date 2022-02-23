MIB Coin Hits Market Cap of $635,430.63 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $635,430.63 and $85.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00069372 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016592 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000179 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 447,109,936 coins and its circulating supply is 169,808,008 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

