Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.31. 18,704,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,261,605. The company has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after buying an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after buying an additional 883,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,488,000 after buying an additional 1,267,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,953,985 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.