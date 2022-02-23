Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 39.8% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 760,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

