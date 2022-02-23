Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after buying an additional 779,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after buying an additional 596,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

