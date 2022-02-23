Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $123,000 Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Swartz acquired 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,998,600 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

