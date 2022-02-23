Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $87,000 Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of IPG opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

