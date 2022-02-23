Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCOM stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

