Millennium Management LLC Acquires 17,369 Shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,967,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 17.76% of NightDragon Acquisition worth $19,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth $142,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $477,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAC opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

