Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 958,547 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 958,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,781,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Element Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 148.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.62.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.