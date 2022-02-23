Millennium Management LLC Has $19.75 Million Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,294 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.33% of Beam Therapeutics worth $19,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BEAM opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $85.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.41.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

