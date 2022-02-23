Millennium Management LLC Has $21.53 Million Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 186.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Steven Madden worth $21,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
