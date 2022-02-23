Millennium Management LLC Takes $19.57 Million Position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 577,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,568,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.53% of Ryan Specialty Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,567,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $20,858,000. Port Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $3,387,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $6,820,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $1,118,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.