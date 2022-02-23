Millennium Management LLC Takes $19.57 Million Position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 577,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,568,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.53% of Ryan Specialty Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,567,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $20,858,000. Port Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $3,387,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $6,820,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $1,118,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

