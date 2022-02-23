Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIELF)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.