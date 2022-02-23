MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 337 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $278.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $247.33 and a 52 week high of $327.81.

