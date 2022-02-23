MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 403 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Teradyne by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Teradyne by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,751,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

