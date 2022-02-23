MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 789 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $159.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.00.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

