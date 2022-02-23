MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

