MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,893,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,224,000 after buying an additional 395,900 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,592,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,678,000 after buying an additional 137,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after acquiring an additional 127,145 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 724,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 658,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.