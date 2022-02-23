Mode Global (LON:MODE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.00

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 245497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.77.

Get Mode Global alerts:

About Mode Global (LON:MODE)

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mode Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mode Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.