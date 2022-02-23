Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Moderna were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $3,196,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,513 shares of company stock worth $76,116,761 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $144.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

