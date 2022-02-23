ModivCare (MODV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ModivCare stock opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. ModivCare has a one year low of $100.54 and a one year high of $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

