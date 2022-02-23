ModivCare (MODV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ModivCare stock opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. ModivCare has a one year low of $100.54 and a one year high of $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
ModivCare Company Profile
ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.
