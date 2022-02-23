Modus Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Ovintiv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

NYSE:OVV traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 145,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

