Modus Advisors LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 3.0% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,736,792 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average is $76.91.

