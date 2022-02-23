Modus Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 61.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $268,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,197. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.84. The stock had a trading volume of 164,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,737,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

