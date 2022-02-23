Modus Advisors LLC Purchases 350 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,668,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.31. The company had a trading volume of 584,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,243,796. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.29 and a 200-day moving average of $168.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.