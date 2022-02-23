Modus Advisors LLC Raises Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for 1.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,185. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $33.93.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.