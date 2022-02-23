Modus Advisors LLC Sells 905 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $72.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

