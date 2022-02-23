Modus Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,696 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 66,393 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 99.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 70,014 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 65.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

EME stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.02. 3,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,830. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.42. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.67 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

