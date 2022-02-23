Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Trading Down 7.2%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.12. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76.
Molecular Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molecular Partners (MLLCF)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.