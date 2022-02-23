Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Trading Down 7.2%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.12. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76.

Molecular Partners AG engages in the development of protein therapies for treatment of serious diseases like cancer and sight-threatening disorders. It also develops its products through its brand known as DARPins, which targets specific and potent monoclonal antibodies that offers potential to address existing limitations of antibody drugs.

