Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

MBRX opened at $1.35 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 123.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 579,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 62,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

