Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
MBRX opened at $1.35 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
