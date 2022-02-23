Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Shares Down 4.3%

Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.67. 76,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 68,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.75 million and a PE ratio of -11.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86.
Monarch Mining Company Profile (TSE:GBAR)
