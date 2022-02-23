Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $60.91 on Top Exchanges

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Moonriver has a market cap of $195.82 million and approximately $20.50 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for approximately $60.91 or 0.00174157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.44 or 0.06820255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,064.05 or 1.00252377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049306 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,270,057 coins and its circulating supply is 3,214,785 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

