Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.23% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $51,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $18.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.47.

