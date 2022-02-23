Morgan Stanley Increases Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $27.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.
BLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.
Shares of BLMN opened at $24.43 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.03.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after acquiring an additional 887,995 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 99,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,372,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,490,000.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
