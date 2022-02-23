Morgan Stanley Increases Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $27.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

Shares of BLMN opened at $24.43 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.03.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after acquiring an additional 887,995 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 99,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,372,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,490,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

