Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Everest Re Group worth $56,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,543,000 after buying an additional 86,398 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $300.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $307.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.40.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 29.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.75.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

