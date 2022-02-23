Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

MRT.UN opened at C$5.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$342.62 million and a P/E ratio of 70.26. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$4.85 and a 12-month high of C$7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.66.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.