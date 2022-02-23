mStable USD (MUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $41.20 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.20 million and $190,784.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,836.95 or 0.99962637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023040 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00330875 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000753 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.