MT. Carmel Public Utility Co Declares Dividend of $0.30 (OTC:MCPB)

MT. Carmel Public Utility Co (OTC:MCPB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTC:MCPB remained flat at $$22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26. MT. Carmel Public Utility has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

