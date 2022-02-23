Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of MTL traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,577. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$9.87 and a one year high of C$14.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.