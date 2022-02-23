Name Change Token (NCT) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $34,717.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Name Change Token Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 54,429,100 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

